Civil rights groups to Zuck: Facebook is morally obligated to protect free speech 

A coalition of 73 civil rights groups is asking Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to clarify its policies with regard to the removal of content. In a letter dated today, the groups said Facebook is now a crucial platform for marginalized communities to share their stories and shine a light on injustice, and that Facebook “is morally obligated to protect that speech.” The social networking giant has been under fire for instances in which it removed imagery depicting police brutality. In August, the site reportedly deactivated the account of an unarmed black woman fatally shot by police after Baltimore law enforcement made an emergency request.

The groups—including the ACLU, SumOfUs, 18MillionRising, Color of Change, and dozens of others—urged a four-part solution that they say would add consistency and fairness to Facebook’s policies.

Facebook told Reuters it was reviewing the letter. Read the whole thing here.