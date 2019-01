Many of the short, looping videos in your Twitter feed come from the same source: Giphy Inc., a gif search engine that has doubled in valuation over the last eight months. The New York-based media startup said today that it has raised an additional $72 million in new funding, on top of the $79 million it had raised prior. The cash infusion brings Giphy’s valuation to $600 million, up from the $300 million it garnered in February.