Report: FBI director argued it was too close to Election Day to blame Russia for meddling in U.S. politics

Just a few weeks ago, FBI Director James Comey privately asserted that it was too close to Election Day for the government to blame Russia for interfering in the U.S. election, an official tells CNBC’s Eamon Javers. That smacks of a double standard to some officials, since Comey disclosed on Friday—a week and a half before the election—that Hillary Clint0n-related emails are being reviewed as part of the Anthony Weiner investigation. Despite his stance, the government issued a statement on October 7, asserting that “the Russian Government directed the recent compromises of emails from US persons and institutions, including from US political organizations…These thefts and disclosures are intended to interfere with the US election process.”