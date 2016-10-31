This ’80s nostalgia pinball game is the election distraction we all need right now

Just think: In a mere week, the most awful, tiresome presidential election in modern history will be over. But as exciting as that sounds, it also means we still have eight more days of Trumpisms, news about emails, and all manner of rhetorical mudslinging on TV and in our Facebook feeds.

But now there’s also this: PinOut, a new 1980s retro-themed pinball game for iOS and Android. The neon-laced, synthesizer-heavy game is basically like Tron exploded into a virtual pinball machine. With its Stranger Things-style synthwave soundtrack it seems designed to tug at your nostalgic heartstrings (and tap into the current cultural reverence for all things ’80s-related). PinOut has been sitting at the top of the App Store charts for at least the last 24 hours. And for good reason: It’s more addictive than an election-themed Twitter fight, but without the sense of dread. So go ahead, distract yourself. You’ve earned it.