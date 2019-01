If you were to play a game of geek bingo, this project from Mouser Electronics is a for-sure winner: Self-driving cars, 3D printing, drones, YouTube videos, and even an ex-MythBusters star.

To sum up then, it’s a 3D-printed self-driving car (the Local Motors Strati) that has its own drone that can send back aerial imagery to screens built into the dashboard of what’s going on with traffic ahead of you. Oh, and the video that sums it all up is hosted by former MythBuster Grant Imahara.