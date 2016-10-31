Peter Thiel: Wealthy people shouldn’t take out publishers, and “if they try, they won’t succeed”

On whether he set a dangerous precedent by backing Hulk Hogan:

“I don’t think so. Let’s start with the facts of the case. It involved a sex tape. If you make a sex tape of someone with their permission, you’re a pornographer. If you make a sex tape without their permission—we were told now—you are a journalist. I would submit that as an insult to all journalists.”

On whether wealthy, powerful people could now use their influence and money to snuff out other publishers:

Wealthy people shouldn’t do that. I think if they try, they won’t succeed. Gawker was a pretty flimsy business; it was a bad business. It didn’t make that much money. They could have withstood all the lawsuits. They lost because of an enormous verdict that came in against them . . . they lost on the facts.

On why he kept his involvement in the Gawker case under wraps: