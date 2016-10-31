advertisement
Google’s 2016 Halloween ghost-busting doodle is the cat’s meow — and we can’t stop playing 

By johnoswald1 minute Read

This year’s Halloween Google Doodle is unreal—and spooktacular. It gives way to a five-level game in which wizard cats find themselves in a fight for their nine lives against ever-more-powerful killer ghosts. Who you gonna call?

Reaction to the spell-casting cats was pretty much the same: super fun and crazy addictive. “WTF? This is one of the best games I’ve ever played, and it’s a #GoogleDoodle,” gushed one fan on Twitter.

