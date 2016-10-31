Google’s 2016 Halloween ghost-busting doodle is the cat’s meow — and we can’t stop playing 

This year’s Halloween Google Doodle is unreal—and spooktacular. It gives way to a five-level game in which wizard cats find themselves in a fight for their nine lives against ever-more-powerful killer ghosts. Who you gonna call?
Reaction to the spell-casting cats was pretty much the same: super fun and crazy addictive. “WTF? This is one of the best games I’ve ever played, and it’s a #GoogleDoodle,” gushed one fan on Twitter.
Dear @google, how am I supposed to use Analytics when you keep putting up distractions! ???? #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/fOydmciIXy
— Ben (@iamzavagno) October 31, 2016
I loved the #kitty #GoogleDoodle so much I…Jack-o-Lanterned it! #HappyHalloween !!! pic.twitter.com/kTSKtA0ZJd
— Jodi Lane (@PiscesLynx) October 31, 2016