Google’s 2016 Halloween ghost-busting doodle is the cat’s meow — and we can’t stop playing 

This year’s Halloween Google Doodle is unreal—and spooktacular. It gives way to a five-level game in which wizard cats find themselves in a fight for their nine lives against ever-more-powerful killer ghosts . Who you gonna call?

Reaction to the spell-casting cats was pretty much the same: super fun and crazy addictive. “WTF? This is one of the best games I’ve ever played, and it’s a #GoogleDoodle,” gushed one fan on Twitter.