Study: Uber and Lyft drivers discriminate

Uber drivers in Boston canceled trips with passengers who had African American-sounding names more than twice as often as they canceled trips with passengers who had white-sounding names, a study published on Monday found.
The study, conducted by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and the University of Washington, sent passengers on 1,500 trips in Boston and Seattle. It found a pattern of discriminatory behavior that included more frequent cancellations and longer wait times for black passengers.