Study: Uber and Lyft drivers discriminate

Uber drivers in Boston canceled trips with passengers who had African American-sounding names more than twice as often as they canceled trips with passengers who had white-sounding names, a study published on Monday found .

The study, conducted by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and the University of Washington, sent passengers on 1,500 trips in Boston and Seattle. It found a pattern of discriminatory behavior that included more frequent cancellations and longer wait times for black passengers.