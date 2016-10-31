The Jenner sisters’ competing makeup brands are a study in startup versus conglomorates

An in-depth report from the Business of Fashion compares Kendall Jenner’s collaboration with Estée Lauder to Kylie Jenner’s partnership with startup Seed Beauty to produce her own makeup line called Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Cosmetics was a huge hit on social media, having been mentioned over 1.3 million times since October 2015, while the Estée Lauder handle (that represents the whole company) appeared only 373,000 times, suggesting that Kylie’s brand is playing well with Gen Z consumers.

And since Kylie’s lip kits were limited edition products, many have shown up on eBay at between $1,000 and $3,000. (The product cost $29.99 from the brand.) There are now also knockoffs of the makeup line available online.

However, it’s yet to be seen exactly how this translates into sales. Seed Beauty’s founders have been tight-lipped about sharing revenue figures.

