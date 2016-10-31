Creepy clown fears lead to school costume bans

Creepy clowns are ruining the Halloween fun. Schools in nine states have instituted costume bans this year, the Wall Street Journal reports , due to rampant fears over predators in creepy clown disguise. At other schools, students are staying home today after seeing clown threats circulate online.

Even the White House has weighed in: law enforcement should take creepy clown reports “quite seriously,” press secretary Josh Earnest said earlier this month.

Frenzy over clowns started in August after a reported sighting in Greenville, S.C.

[Photo: Flickr user Mark Crossfield]