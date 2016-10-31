Silicon Valley’s anti-Trump super-PAC launches website that aims to shame his supporters

Do you really identify and agree with this guy? That’s the question a new website funded by Silicon Valley money is lobbing at Donald Trump’s supporters and undecided voters ahead of next week’s presidential election. Top tech leaders, including Pierre Omidyar, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes launched an anti-Trump super-PAC last month called “Not Who We Are,” reports Yahoo News.
The PAC’s theme is amplified by its new website called “IsTrumpYourFault.com.” Organizers said the hope is to “create social pressure by showing people others in their communities reject Trump’s policies and conduct.”