WATCH: Tesla unveils amazing solar roof tiles for homes

Just when you think that maybe Elon Musk is in over his head, with those accidents involving self-driving Teslas and fantastical animated videos of future Mars excursions, he does something that blows you away. Tonight, the real-life Tony Stark unveiled Tesla’s stunning new solar roof tiles. Unlike most clunky solar panels, they look better than most tiles in four distinct styles—”Textured Glass Tile,” “Slate Glass Tile,” “Tuscan Glass Tile, and “Smooth Glass Tile”—they can suck up enough solar energy to power a home (stored with one of its Powerwall batteries). Made of quartz glass, they should be available by next summer.