Evening intel: Anthony Weiner is back, Airbnb is mad as hell  

• Once again, the Democratic Party has a reason blame all of its ills on Anthony Weiner . It turns out, those newly discovered emails that the FBI is interested came from a device shared by Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin.

• Airbnb struck back against a hotel property executive who bragged on an earnings call that New York’s new anti-Airbnb law would be great for business, Fortune reports.

• Ivanka Trump is not sweating the haters who are boycotting her brand over her father’s politics.

• Campbell’s Soup is getting into the meal delivery business through an investment in Habit, a company that takes blood work from its users and puts them into a category called a “nutritional type.”

• And finally, Space X is closer to identifying the cause of last month’s rocket explosion, which destroyed a Facebook satellite. One of the rocket’s pressurized oxygen-tank helium containers was breached.