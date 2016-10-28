advertisement
Through an investment, Campbell’s Soup is getting into meal delivery

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Earlier this week, I wrote about a new startup called Habit that is offering a meal delivery service. What’s unique about this company—and also somewhat controversial—is the fact that it takes blood work from its users, and puts them into a category called a “nutritional type.” 

This company, which has $30 million in the bank, is funded by Campbell’s Soup. That certainly suggests that Campbell’s has an interest in the $120 billion meal delivery space, although it’s worth noting that the company acquired the founder’s prior company—Plum Organics—in 2013.

Read the full article, with comments from Campbell’s Soup, here.

