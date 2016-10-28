Ivanka Trump brushes off the #GrabYourWallet boycott

There’s a growing contingent of women who are vocally boycotting her brand. The hashtag #GrabYourWallet has been circulating on Twitter, playing on the sexually charged comments her father made in the leaked Access Hollywood video. Women are vowing to boycott stores that carry her products, including Nordstrom and DSW.

For them, I will not shop at any store that profits from Donald’s products or that of Trump campaign surrogate, Ivanka. #GrabYourWallet pic.twitter.com/HEDNUXAbEK — Shannon Coulter ???? (@shannoncoulter) October 22, 2016

Today, on Good Morning America, Ivanka brushed off the boycott, saying, “Well, the beauty of America is people can do what they like, but I prefer to talk to the millions, tens of millions of American women who are inspired by the brand and the message that I’ve created … People who are seeking to politicize it because they may disagree with the politics of my father, there’s nothing I can do to change that.”