Keep Collective, Stella & Dot’s sister brand, has been an unexpected runaway success

In September 2014, Stella & Dot ‘s founders launched Keep Collective , a brand that allows women to create their own personalized keepsake jewelry. They basically made charm bracelets–the beloved accessory of little girls everywhere–sophisticated enough for grown women to wear. As part of the company’s mission to create entrepreneurial opportunities, the brand invites women to sell these products to make a commission.

In the first year alone, Keep drove nearly $50 million in sales, and this year, it has already brought in $85 million and is on target to make a total of $100 million in 2016, Blythe Harris, the company’s chief creative officer tells Fast Company. This translates to more than $25 million in commissions for sellers.

The brand has been successful by tapping into the existing customer and seller bases that Stella & Dot has cultivated over the last decade, and understanding that there was a place in the market for this kind of personalized jewelry at a reasonable price point. (Pieces start at $7.)