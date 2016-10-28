Here’s the letter the FBI just sent to Congress, saying it uncovered new evidence in the Clinton email probe

In a bombshell announcement that is sure to shake up the presidential campaign, the FBI said that it will conduct a new investigation of emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server. In a letter to members of Congress, FBI Director James Comey said that the bureau had recently “learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation” while looking at an “unrelated case.” Noting that he had just been briefed on the new evidence on Thursday, he continued: “I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation.”

Back in July, Comey came under fire from Republicans after announcing that the FBI had closed its investigation into the matter with no charges, especially because he said that Clinton had been “extremely careless” in her handling of emails.

As soon as the letter was revealed this afternoon, Republican nominee Donald Trump told a cheering crowd of supporters in New Hampshire that Clinton was “corrupt” and informed them of the development. And after weeks of complaining about a “rigged” system set up to defeat his candidacy, Trump added: “It might be not be as rigged as I thought. I think they’re going to right the ship, folks. I think they’re going to right this yet.”

Here is the letter that Comey sent to Congress today: