Facebook offers advertisers a way to exclude ethnic groups

It’s hard to say exactly how marketers might use the feature, but according to ProPublica , Facebook offers them a way to exclude serving ads to people in specific “ethnic affinities.”

If this tool is used to discriminate against people seeking housing, ProPublica wrote, it would be illegal under federal rules.

Update: Facebook told Fast Company that it offers the “ability to use multicultural advertising to reach people whose likes and other activity on Facebook suggest they’re interested in content relating to particular ethnic communities — African American, Hispanic American and Asian American” and that “We take a strong stand against advertisers misusing our platform: our policies prohibit using our targeting options to discriminate, and they require compliance with the law. We take prompt enforcement action when we determine that ads violate our policies.”