That $999 kit that makes your car semi-autonomous isn’t happening

George Hotz, the first person to ever jailbreak the iPhone, promised last month that his self-driving car company, Comma.ai, would by the end of the year release a product that adds semi-autonomous capabilities to Honda Civics and some Acura cars.

Today, he ditched that plan after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent a letter expressing concern over the safety of the product. Hotz announced the news on Twitter using the Comma.ai account: