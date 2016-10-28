Amazon finally brings Prime to China

In its continued attempt to dominate the globe, Amazon has launched its Prime service in China, reports Bloomberg. This means Chinese Prime subscribers will be able to get free shipping on both domestic and overseas goods (for overseas, the transaction has to exceed 200 yuan—around $29—to be eligible).
Amazon has been looking toward non-U.S. markets to expand its footprint. Other countries offering Prime include India and the UK. China, however, may prove a difficult market to conquer with the e-commerce space already heavily saturated with heavy-hitters like Alibaba and Wal-Mart.