Hackers don’t need a gun to take down your drone

There’s been plenty of discussion about whether irresponsible drone pilots pose a risk to airplanes or first responders. But what if the flying cameras start to fall out of the sky because of ones and zeros?

Researchers have shown it’s possible for hackers to take control of a drone and even make it fall out of the sky, Ars Technica reports. And as Recode notes, different researchers recently showed that it’s possible to remotely take over control of a number of different off-the-shelf drones.

So while we’re unlikely to see hackers hijacking the flying devices any time soon, it’s worth remembering that people upset with drones don’t need no stinking gun to knock them out of the sky.