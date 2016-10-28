Uber drivers in London are now entitled to workers’ rights

Uber has argued that its drivers are their own employers, and that its app merely connects them to work—a setup that excludes the company from following laws such as those establishing a minimum wage that apply only to employees.

The London case was brought by one current and one former driver, but it exposes Uber to legal action from about 42,000 of its drivers who are based in London. It did not address the question of whether the drivers have been paid the minimum wage, but rather whether they are entitled to it.

Uber plans to appeal the decision.