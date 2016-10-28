This online master’s program is now producing more computer science grads than any other university

These days there are dozens of ways to learn how to code, from bootcamps to YouTube videos. But until the Georgia Institute of Technology introduced a low-cost, online version of its master’s degree in computer science in 2014, earning an advanced credential in the subject was expensive and often inconvenient.

Now, for just $7,000, students can earn the same CS diploma as master’s students who attend Georgia Tech in person. In just two years, the program has become the nation’s largest computer science MS in terms of annual graduates, increasing production by roughly 7%.

Even better: the average student in the program is 34 years old and would not otherwise have had the means to attain the degree, implying a significant increase in access for lower-income, mid-career professionals.