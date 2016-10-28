N.Y.C. becomes first city in U.S. to pass wage protection for freelancers

The “ Freelance Isn’t Free ” bill, aimed at protecting freelance professionals in New York City from clients who don’t pay or pay late, was passed unanimously by the New York City Council yesterday. Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign it into law , and it would go into effect 180 days later.

The law mandates that employers pay freelancers in full within 30 days after they render services (unless otherwise specified in a contract). It is still not determined whether the protection will extend to freelancers residing outside New York who work for N.Y.C.-based companies.

One of the chief complaints of freelance professionals is getting paid on time. As many as 7 out of 10 freelancers encounter this costly problem, according to the most recent survey from Upwork/Freelancers Union. The survey estimates as many as 38% of New York City’s workers are independent contractors.