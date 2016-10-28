Morning intel: WhatsApp’s privacy policy in Europe, Tesla’s solar roof reveal

• European regulators have asked WhatsApp to stop sharing user data with Facebook , to ensure WhatsApp’s new privacy policy complies with European laws.

• Speaking of privacy: The FCC just ruled that AT&T, Comcast, and other broadband providers can no longer collect user data without getting permission—a big step forward for online privacy advocates.

• Soylent is reformulating its powder, after finding that the new version was inducing stomach issues in customers similar to those caused by Soylent’s bars.

• Both Microsoft and Apple released new computers this week. Here’s how Apple’s new MacBook Pros compare to Microsoft’s new Surface Studio, according to Fast Company‘s Mark Sullivan, who said Microsoft was the clear winner in terms of innovation.

• ICYMI: Vine is dead. What platform will Vine creators flock to now? After the news broke, PornHub offered to buy Vine because, as VP Corey Price said, “six seconds is more than enough time for most people to enjoy themselves.”

• Coming up today: Tesla is unveiling its solar roof at 5:30 p.m. PT, a first look at what will come of the Tesla-SolarCity acquisition.