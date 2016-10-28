Facebook mimics Snapchat again with its new messaging camera

It’s happening again—Facebook is mimicking Snapchat with its new product. Just like Instagram Stories was considered a copy of Snapchat Stories, Facebook is testing a new camera and messaging features that ape its rival, including facial masks and photos or videos that disappear if you don’t respond within 24 hours, reports Recode. Facebook says that the new features let users “share moments as they happen and express yourself more” . . . and, they’re hoping, have fewer reasons to use Snapchat.