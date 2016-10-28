Now Soylent is pulling its powder from shelves after customers get sick

First it was Soylent’s Food Bars that were making customers vomit, causing it to halt sales and shipments. Now, it’s the powder that is making a “handful of customers” extremely ill, prompting them to pull the product from shelves, according to a blog post on Thursday. Soylent says that “for the past several weeks, we have worked aggressively to uncover why people were having these negative experiences” and has failed to uncover any “food pathogens, toxins, or outside contamination.” Yet it has been able to isolate the problem to Powder 1.6, since customers who tried the earlier versions didn’t get sick.