Pornhub just offered to buy Vine because “six seconds is more than enough”

Soon after it was announced on Thursday that Twitter was shutting down Vine, adult site Pornhub VP Corey Price expressed his interest in buying the platform. In a letter obtained by CNET, Price wrote Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that in light of Twitter’s troubles, “you and your stakeholders could benefit from a cash infusion from the sale of Vine.”
He also promised to “restore Vine to its NSFW glory,” adding that clips “of porn in six seconds is more than enough time for most people to enjoy themselves.”