Microsoft’s great week just got even better with LinkedIn’s 3Q earnings

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Amid all the talk this week about Microsoft’s sexy resurgence, the software giant just got more good news. LinkedIn’s third-quarter earnings report—perhaps its last before Microsoft completes its $26 billion acquisition of the company later this year—shows all the arrows pointing in the right direction. More users. More revenue. What more could Redmond ask for? Below are some of the key highlights.

