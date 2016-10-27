advertisement
This is what fossilized dinosaur brains look like

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have identified what they say is the first known example of fossilized brain tissue in a dinosaur. And it turns out, the tissue is a lot like those found in modern-day birds and crocodiles. 

The specimen comes from a fossil discovered a decade ago in Sussex, in Southeast England, and likely belonged to a dinosaur species related to the Iguanodon. 

It’s a good day for dino-nerds. And zombies, for that matter. The video below has all the details. Or read more about the research here

