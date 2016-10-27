This is what fossilized dinosaur brains look like

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have identified what they say is the first known example of fossilized brain tissue in a dinosaur . And it turns out, the tissue is a lot like those found in modern-day birds and crocodiles.

The specimen comes from a fossil discovered a decade ago in Sussex, in Southeast England, and likely belonged to a dinosaur species related to the Iguanodon.

It’s a good day for dino-nerds. And zombies, for that matter. The video below has all the details. Or read more about the research here.