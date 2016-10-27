advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here are all the specs for the new MacBook Pros

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Apple on Thursday announced its revamped MacBook Pro computers, and they have some pretty cool features—including a new Touch Bar and fatter trackpad. Here’s a breakdown of both the 13″ and 15″ computers. 

advertisement

Colors: Silver and Space Gray

13″ MacBook Pro dimensions + weight: 14.9mm, 3 lbs

15″ MacBook Pro dimensions + weight: 15.5mm, 4lbs

Processor: Core i5, Core i7

Display: Retina

Touch Bar: customizable mini screen with Touch ID

Trackpad: Force Touch; 2x larger than previous generation

Keyboard: features a 2nd gen. butterfly mechanism

Ports: (4) Thunderbolt

Battery life: 10 hours

Memory: 8GB, 16GB

OS: Sierra

Prices: 

$1,499 MacBook Pro 13″ (no Touch Bar)

$1,799 MacBook Pro 13″ 

$ 2,399 MacBook Pro 15″

*Apple is taking orders today. Computers with Touch Bar start shipping in 2-3 weeks. MacBook without Touch Bar ships today.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life