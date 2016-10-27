Here are all the specs for the new MacBook Pros

Apple on Thursday announced its revamped MacBook Pro computers, and they have some pretty cool features—including a new Touch Bar and fatter trackpad. Here’s a breakdown of both the 13″ and 15″ computers.
Colors: Silver and Space Gray
13″ MacBook Pro dimensions + weight: 14.9mm, 3 lbs
15″ MacBook Pro dimensions + weight: 15.5mm, 4lbs
Processor: Core i5, Core i7
Display: Retina
Touch Bar: customizable mini screen with Touch ID
Trackpad: Force Touch; 2x larger than previous generation
Keyboard: features a 2nd gen. butterfly mechanism
Ports: (4) Thunderbolt
Battery life: 10 hours
Memory: 8GB, 16GB
OS: Sierra
Prices:
$1,499 MacBook Pro 13″ (no Touch Bar)
$1,799 MacBook Pro 13″
$ 2,399 MacBook Pro 15″
*Apple is taking orders today. Computers with Touch Bar start shipping in 2-3 weeks. MacBook without Touch Bar ships today.