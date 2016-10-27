advertisement
The new MacBook Pro quadruples down on USB-C

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Last year’s new 12-inch MacBook was Apple’s first computer with the reversible, versatile USB-C port—but it only had one of ’em, which meant you couldn’t even connect a smartphone or camera while your Mac was plugged into power.

With the new MacBook Pros, Apple is including four USB-C ports—and it’s ditching the old USB ports and Thunderbolt ones. Depending on what you want to do, you may need a sack full of dongles. But you’ll be able to power your Mac, plug into one or more displays, and perform other feats without fear of running out of ports.

