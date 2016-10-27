Apple’s TV guide is an app called … TV

The first major product announcement at Apple’s press event is a new app for Apple TV, the iPhone, and the iPad called TV that aggregates content from multiple video providers. It’s got a queue of movies and TV you have access to, access to live channel streams, curated selections chosen by Apple, search (with Siri support), and more. Start watching on one device, and you can pick up where you left off on another.
Pre-event scuttlebutt said that the app wouldn’t support Netflix. And though Apple isn’t saying that, Netflix is conspicuous by its absence in the demo. Other than that, the app looks cool–and seems like a sensible way for Apple to make TV better without launching a full-blown streaming TV service of its own.