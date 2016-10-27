The New York Times wants to give you Netflix-like TV and movie recommendations

Last August the New York Times announced a new project called “Watching” that gave users recommendations for what films or TV shows to watch. It tries to be a more personalized and curated version of Netflix-like content recommendation engines.

Today the program has exited closed beta and is available to all. Any user can now sign up for free. Like other services—including the now-defunct NYTNow app and NYTimes Cooking—it’s an attempt to hook in new readers. You can check it out at nytimes.com/watching.