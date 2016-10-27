Fasten your seatbelts! Uber wants to bring flying electric cars to cities by 2026

In September, Lyft cofounder John Zimmer wrote a longform press release about how he sees automatic cars changing his business and cities, and his vision for the future of transportation was heavily covered by tech blogs like TechCrunch and major newspapers like the Chicago Tribune.

Today, Uber raised the ante—by leapfrogging into the future and publishing its own longform press release about the future of flying cars. Wouldn’t it be nice, it asks, if instead of driving between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, you could use an affordable air lift that only took 15 minutes?



Uber calls the idea “on-demand aviation,” and imagines it could be accomplished by a network of small, electric aircraft that take off and land vertically by 2026. The company says that it believes it could create such a fleet within the next decade, “if all the key actors in the [ecosystem]— regulators, vehicle designers, communities, cities, and network operators — collaborate effectively.”