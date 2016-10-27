Trump official says the campaign is working on “three major voter suppression operations”

Though Hillary Clinton has a clear edge in the polls as we head into the last two weeks of the campaign, Donald Trump’s campaign is furiously working on some strategies to catch up, including “three major voter suppression operations under way,” reports Bloomberg Businessweek. The Republican nominee’s digital strategy team, dubbed “Project Alamo,” is working on efforts to undermine three demographics that lean heavily toward Clinton: “idealistic white liberals, young women, and African Americans.” The hope is that these voters will see the negative spin about Clinton from the Trump team and simply not vote.