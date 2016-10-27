advertisement
Canadian tampon brand Easy launches graphic ad campaign to bust the period taboo

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Canadian organic tampon subscription service Easy wants to build on the menstrual activism that has been growing over the last year with an ad campaign that depicts a world where women are not embarrassed about their periods. One image shows a woman going skinny-dipping with her friends with a tampon string hanging against her thigh, while another shows a couple unfazed by stripping a period-stained sheet from their bed. These posters will run in 100 men and women’s washrooms in bars and restaurants throughout Canada for the next two months. 

This is part of a larger movement of brands taking the lead in busting taboos about period, a trend that I wrote about in a long-form story this summer called, “Bleeding On the Job: A Menstruation Investigation.”

