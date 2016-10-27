Thinx founder Miki Agrawal expands product line in her bidet business

Agrawal, the founder of Thinx, has two other lesser known businesses. Icon Undies that produces underwear for women with incontinence and Tushy , which creates bidet attachments for your toilet.

Tushy is designed to be eco-friendly by encouraging people to cut down on the massive amounts of toilet paper Americans use every year. (The website says that the average American uses 47 sheets a day, which translates into 15 million trees annually for the entire country.)

This week, the brand launched a new product, a bamboo fiber towel that is naturally anti-bacterial, since customers had been asking how they should dry off their bottoms post bidet.