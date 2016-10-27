The Fine Line, digital magazine targeting women over 45, launches today

Sue Cowie felt there was glaring gap in the media landscape for women in their forties, fifties, and sixties. Magazines like Real Simple and Good Housekeeping , she felt, assumed middle-aged women spend their time tending to their house or gardening, rather than working out and killing it at their jobs. “Being 50 today is totally different from what it was during my mother’s time or my grandmother’s time,” she says.

Today, she launches The Fine Line, a lifestyle magazine targeted at stylish, healthy, sexy women over 45. Articles tend to focus on fitness and beauty, but Cowie hopes to expand to many other topics over time. There is also a personal essay section called #RealTalk.

The site is cofounded by Allison Hatfield, the editor-in-chief, who formerly edited DailyCandy. This new publication is designed for the DailyCandy reader who is now in her forties and looking for her place on the internet.