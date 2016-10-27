Morning intel: Twitter’s Q3 earnings, Apple’s Mac event

• During its earnings call this morning , Twitter confirmed earlier reports about layoffs. Twitter will be cutting 9% of its workforce , which amounts to about 350 jobs.

• Samsung’s overall operating profit fell 30% during Q3, while its net profit dipped by nearly 17%—expected fallout from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle. Samsung has already revealed that the recall will likely set it back an additional $3 billion over the next two quarters.

• The M&A just doesn’t quit: Verizon is acquiring the tech behind online video platform Vessel, which was founded by former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar. But this means Verizon will be shuttering the actual Vessel service.

• Apple is expected to announce Mac updates during an event this afternoon. Analysts say Apple is likely to unveil a new 13-inch Macbook and two new Macbook Pros.

• Also coming up today: more Q3 earnings! Here’s what we’re expecting to hear from Alphabet and Amazon.