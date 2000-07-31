Give Us a Buzz

It’s electric! Look at how Huffy Corp. — our personal favorite for two-wheeled transportation — has entered the 21st century. Huffy’s 45-pound Buzz is the cuter scooter for those of us who consider biking too strenuous but who still want to find an environmentally friendly way to get around town. The Buzz is powered by a rechargeable battery, so it releases no nasty fuel emissions and starts up with a key-operated ignition switch. But be forewarned: It is not a moped. The Buzz revs up to a less-than-exhilarating 15 MPH. Yet what it lacks in get-up-and-go it makes up for in how good you’ll look when you’re riding it.