Airbnb’s female employee representation declined this year, though it doubled the number of women in leadership roles

Airbnb’s latest diversity report is a mixed picture: Though ethnic diversity increased in 2016 (to 57% white, from 63% white last year), its gender diversity declined (to 43% female, from 46% female last year). But the company highlighted that the number of women working in senior leadership roles has doubled, and it aims to increase its overall diversity next year (currently the workforce is 6.5% Hispanic and 2.9% black). It adopted a new policy that mandates that candidate pools for all senior positions include women and people of color.