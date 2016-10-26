advertisement
Evening intel: Tesla’s profitable, Snapchat’s going to IPO, Groupon acquires its struggling competitor

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

• On a third-quarter earnings call, Elon Musk said he expects Tesla to remain profitable in Q4—even accounting for non-stock-based compensation. 

• Snapchat wants to raise $4 billion in a 2017 IPO. Bloomberg estimates a public offering could yield a valuation of anywhere from $25 billion to $40 billion for the social platform.

Groupon announced it is acquiring its competitor LivingSocial. The company’s stock dropped 11.2% in after-hours trading.   

• It looks like Apple’s AirPods are behind schedule. The wireless headphones were scheduled for late October, but haven’t arrived. No word on when they’ll come out.

Tom Hanks or Bill Murray? The yawning subject of a viral photograph circling the web has people confused over whether it’s Tom Hanks or Bill Murray. We’ll let you decide

