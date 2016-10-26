Evening intel: Tesla’s profitable, Snapchat’s going to IPO, Groupon acquires its struggling competitor

• On a third-quarter earnings call, Elon Musk said he expects Tesla to remain profitable in Q4 —even accounting for non-stock-based compensation.

• Snapchat wants to raise $4 billion in a 2017 IPO. Bloomberg estimates a public offering could yield a valuation of anywhere from $25 billion to $40 billion for the social platform.

• Groupon announced it is acquiring its competitor LivingSocial. The company’s stock dropped 11.2% in after-hours trading.

• It looks like Apple’s AirPods are behind schedule. The wireless headphones were scheduled for late October, but haven’t arrived. No word on when they’ll come out.

• Tom Hanks or Bill Murray? The yawning subject of a viral photograph circling the web has people confused over whether it’s Tom Hanks or Bill Murray. We’ll let you decide.