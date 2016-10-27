Obamacare 2017 by the numbers: higher rates, fewer choices, and growing frustration

Open enrollment for Healthcare.gov and state-run Obamacare exchanges begins on Tuesday, and for many customers who had been fearing the worst, the news won’t be good. Premiums are set to rise in the double digits in many parts of the country, while the number of insurance providers participating in the program will decline in many markets. In five states—Alabama, Alaska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Wyoming—consumers will have only one insurance company to choose from for 2017 plans. That’s up from just one state this year.

The Obama administration stresses that the vast majority of customers who sign up for the plans will qualify for a tax subsidy to lower their premiums.

Below are some key facts for 2017. Enrollment begins November 1 and continues through January 31.