This is where U.S. freelancers freelance

If your mental archetype for the word “freelancers” is a clutch of twentysomethings hunched over glowing screens in a tiny urban coffee shop, you wouldn’t exactly be wrong. According to the latest survey by Upwork and the Freelancers Union, 35% of American freelancers do live and work cities, and they tend to skew young. But it turns out the distribution of freelancers in urban, suburban, and rural areas just about mirrors that of the overall working population.