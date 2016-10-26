Twitter’s testing reply tweets that don’t count usernames against the 140-character limit

If you use Twitter much, you’ve no doubt been frustrated by the fact that when you reply to someone’s tweet, their username–@something–counts against the 140 characters you have to send a pithy response. That’s especially a problem in a thread with numerous people since those characters can add up fast, restricting how many bon mots you can use to add your two cents.

That convention may be out the window soon. Techcrunch is reporting that Twitter is testing a new system in which user names don’t count against the 140 character limit in replies. It’s not clear when this would be rolled out to everyone. Count me, even as a Twitter purist, who’s eager for this one, just as I was for not counting embedded images against my precious 140 characters.