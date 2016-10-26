Apple needs “a little more time” to get AirPods ready for market

We’ve been very bullish on the AirPod headphones since their announcement in September. Not so much for the audio and the wireless capabilities, but for their potential as a vehicle for Siri. Apple said in September it would release the product in late October but now says it needs some more time—it didn’t say how much time—to get the product ready for customers.
In the wake of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 nightmare, such conservatism sounds like a good thing. Still, it begs the question: What exactly is wrong in the AirPods that’s preventing them from going on sale? Apple isn’t saying. I’ve had a little bit of hands-on time with the product, but not enough time to see any serious pairing or software issues. Let’s hope the Apple engineers work out the problems in time for the holiday season.