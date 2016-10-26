Why the heck does Donald Trump have a Walk of Fame star, anyway? It’s not the reason you think

Following news this morning that Donald Trump ‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was smashed to pieces by an ax-wielding vandal, I couldn’t help but wonder why the face of The Apprentice has been honored with a star in the first place. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce , which bestows the sidewalk honors, has generally not been kind to the reality TV genre. A few years ago, it made it a point to mention that it doesn’t even have a category for reality TV after Kanye West complained that his reality-star wife, Kim Kardashian , didn’t have a star.

So why Trump and not Kardashian? According to Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame’s spokeswoman, it’s not the reason you think. “He was selected for his producer job for his Miss Universe shows,” she tells me in an email.

So there you have it. Trump produced beauty pageants, and that counts. Still, Trump was honored with his star in 2007, at the height of his Apprentice fame, so the timing is curious.

Either way, the chamber said it will repair the star immediately.

