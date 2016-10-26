Marc Benioff doesn’t want to talk about his exciting vision for Twitter

A couple of weeks ago, it looked like there was a meaningful chance that Salesforce would buy Twitter . It didn’t happen. Here at the Wall Street Journal ‘s WSJ.D Live conference, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff sounded both wistful that the deal didn’t happen and accepting of the fact that it was not to be .

Benioff told the Journal‘s Dennis Berman that Salesforce had “a very exciting vision of what we would do with Twitter.” But he said that Salesforce wasn’t used to potential acquisitions leaking, and was surprised by the negative reaction of investors to the very idea of it buying the company.

A Twitter acquistion that shareholders hated was a non-starter, he said: “It has to be a collaborative effort running the company–that is the new world, by the way.” For the same reason, he wouldn’t make a decision that would rile employees, customers, or partners.

And oh, what was Salesforce’s exciting vision for Twitter? “It’s meaningless to talk about it,” he told Berman. “I don’t want to inflame the shareholders. If the shareholders say let it go, I’ll let it go.”