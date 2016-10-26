Oculus wants to help teach you how to win at making VR content

You’ll hear it almost every time someone in the know talks about the future of the consumer virtual reality industry: The hardware is good and getting better, but there’s not enough content.

That’s why Facebook-owned Oculus has teamed with Kaleidoscope–which runs a global VR film festival competition–on DevLab, a new initiative that is showcasing the work of 28 promising VR content creators. Some already have impressive VR work under their belts, like Arnaud Colinart, who made the award-winning Notes on Blindness, while others have experience in traditional filmmaking. And some have yet to make their names.

DevLab will bring the creators together, and they will show their work at an event at Facebook on December 2. Some will get their projects funded for full-scale production. The initiative is expected to expand next year.